CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Violent crime issues in the city will be discussed during a Charlotte Police briefing Wednesday.

Police say last month 30 guns alone were seized by University officers.

The most recent incident was a deadly shooting where an innocent bystander who was in his apartment was struck and killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between two parties near Steele Creek.

The event will be held in person from CMPD’s Uptown headquarters.

There have been 11 homicides so far in 2022.