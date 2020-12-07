Villa Heights Elementary School to get outdoor makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Volunteers in the Villa Heights and NoDa communities are working together to give their neighborhood elementary school an outdoor makeover.

They’ve created a GoFundMe page to collect donations with the intent to beautify the campus’ unused, outdoor space. The plan is to create a produce and plant garden, walking trail, murals and a large picnic table area.

As CMS students transition back into school buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers hope to provide the campus with more options to spread students out. By renovating the outdoor space with their planned additions, volunteers will give teachers the ability to hold class in the picnic table area or to incorporate the upcoming green space into the curriculum.

This initiative is 100% volunteer and donation based. The goal is to have the outdoor space completed by the spring of 2021.

In addition to volunteers from the neighborhood, several groups are involved in leading this effort: the Villa Heights Neighborhood Association, Villa Heights Elementary PTA and the NoDa Company Store.

Owners of the NoDa Store Company, Scott Lindsley and Joey Hewell, will be leading the outdoor remodeling. They were approached by the PTA president, who asked for their help because of the two’s background in gardening and greenery. The owners were excited to volunteer and started recruiting others to offer their time or money.

“We know that our neighborhood is very close-knit, very active. People here like to be involved,” said Lindsley. “A little bit from everybody could help. It’s gotten a good response so far.”

Lindsley is a Charlotte native and attended Villa Heights Elementary School. He is excited to give back to the campus.

To follow the process of the school’s makeover, or to get involved, you can get updates on the Noda Company Store website at https://www.thecompanystorenoda.com/.

“It’s a great opportunity for the people in this neighborhood, and the surrounding neighborhoods, to get together to be able to donate what that can,” Hewell said. “We are in the middle of a holiday season and people are more apt to give and donate their time, and we’re hoping for that.”

