CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wednesday marks two years since a block party mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte when four people were killed and others were injured.

Two years later, there are still no arrests and no justice for the families of the four people who were killed. The total reward now stands at $47,300.

The father of one of the people killed that day says he just doesn’t understand how the killers are still living their lives, while they took the lives of others.

“He was really at a happy place in his life,” said Kenny Stevenson of his son, Dairyon Stevenson.

Stevenson, 31, got to live out his dream just days before he was killed.

“It was pretty much on his bucket list,” said Kenny Stevenson.

Dairyon Stevenson, a father raising three children, went deep sea fishing in Myrtle Beach in June 2020.

“Fun loving, caring individual, very proud to be a father,” said Kenny Stevenson.

Just days later, on Father’s Day, he went to a block party, along with hundreds of others on Beatties Ford Road.

Early that morning, people disrupted that celebration by blasting 180 rounds of gunfire into the crowd.

Kenny Stevenson lost his son to the gunfire, the day after Father’s Day.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare where you are notified in the middle of the night that your child has been injured or hurt,” said Stevenson.

Dairyon Stevenson was one of three people killed in the gunfire.

A fourth person was killed when a car fleeing the mayhem ran the victim over.

Others were shot and more injured in the melee when cars ran them over.

Two years later, the case remains unsolved.

“I can’t imagine living with yourself knowing that you took somebody’s life and you’re still living your life without a guilty conscience or shame or anything,” said Kenny Stevenson.

Stevenson says he has faith in CMPD.

“It may be six hours, six years, 16 years, don’t know for sure how long it’s going to take,” said Stevenson.

His family keeps him going. He never wants his son to be forgotten.

“Pretty much the whole world loved him.”

Wednesday at 7 p.m. friends and family of the victims will do a Memorial Walk for the second year in a row. They’ll gather at the flag pole between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 3400 Beatties Ford Road.

They’ll walk from the church to a permanent memorial that was just put up to remember the victims.