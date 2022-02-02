Victim seriously injured in fire at shopping center on Carmel Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries in a two-alarm fire at a business on Carmel Road in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte FD, the fire occurred on the 6300 block of Carmel Road. Fifty firefighters responded and had the fire under control in less than an hour. The victim was trapped inside during the fire and rescued.

The fire has since been brought under control. Investigators are working to determine a cause of the fire.