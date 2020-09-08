CMPD reports a 4th deadly wreck from holiday weekend

CMPD said on Tuesday that a victim who was involved in a major car crash over Labor Day weekend has succumbed to his injuries.

Emergency officials responded to calls regarding an accident involving multiple cars on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. near 715 E. Arrowood Road. Robert Jordan, 42, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium Main. Jordan died on Monday.

An initial investigation showed that Wilson Romero-Miranda, 33, struck Jordan’s vehicle and then fled the scene. Romero-Miranda illegally crossed over a double-yellow line and collided head-on with Jordan. Jordan was not wearing a seat belt, the police report indicated.

A short time later detectives were able to find Romero-Miranda, who initially went to a family member’s home and then showed up at Atrium Main. Officials say he showed signs of impairment.

Romero-Miranda faces multiple charges including hit-and-run charges and DWI.

This was the fourth reported deadly car accident over the Labor Day holiday weekend. One victim was killed in an accident Saturday night on West Blvd. Also Saturday evening, a motorcyclist was killed on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road after colliding with a car. Another motorcyclist was killed by a 15-year-old, who was driving without a license on N. Tryon Friday night.

A DWI Task Force, and CSI were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

