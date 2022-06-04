CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old man is dead after showing up overnight at a Charlotte hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Officers arrived at Atrium Main around midnight in regards to a gunshot wound victim who had arrived at the hospital.

The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Jaquan Krider, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

Detectives were later able to determine the location of the shooting was near 900 Brookshire Boulevard. Police are labeling this a homicide.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The DA’s Office, operations command, victim services, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation. This is the city’s 41st homicide of the year.