Local officials say a gunshot wound victim is fighting for their life after being shot in north Charlotte early Sunday evening.
Medic responded to calls regarding the shooting near 5000 Seths Drive and said they were treating one gunshot wound victim who had life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Atrium Main.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Gunshot wound victim being treated in north Charlotte, officials say
- Watch: Carolina political experts join FOX 46 to break down next week’s election
- “Everything was on fire,” witnesses describe moments after Foley plane crash
- Weather conditions dry out overnight
- Trump’s support hits six month high in key battleground states