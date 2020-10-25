Gunshot wound victim being treated in north Charlotte, officials say

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

Local officials say a gunshot wound victim is fighting for their life after being shot in north Charlotte early Sunday evening.

Medic responded to calls regarding the shooting near 5000 Seths Drive and said they were treating one gunshot wound victim who had life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Atrium Main.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral