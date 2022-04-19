CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Less than 24 hours after a judge overturned the federal mask mandate, airports, trains, and ride-sharing companies are following suit.

“I fly frequently, three or four times a month at least, so it has been a long-time coming. I was very excited to know that my first flight today would be mask-less,” Brittany Staszak said before boarding her flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The option to go mask-less stems from a ruling by a federal judge in Florida Monday. The judge struck down the CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation.

“If a judge says that this is against the law, this is unconstitutional then that is what I go with, you know what I am saying?” traveler Andy Barkett said.

Airlines now have the option to require masks for themselves. Over the last 24 hours, major airlines including Delta, American, and United announced face coverings are no longer mandatory.

Outside of the airport, ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber have joined the wave of transportation companies lifting mask requirements.

“[I’m wearing mine] just out of habit for a while, but I will easily drop it too,” Marianne Brennan Newcomb said while raiding for her ride.

While many celebrate the judge’s ruling, many are still walking airport terminals in Charlotte with their face covered.

“If anyone else feel that they don’t want to wear them, that’s up to their discretion, but I just feel like it is safer for us to wear them,” traveler Lakeisha Owens said.