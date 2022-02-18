Vendors have nowhere to go after Open-Air Market in East Charlotte closed

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At 5 o’clock every Friday, people who were working in the Open-Air Market in East Charlotte would start setting up their tents for the market on Saturdays.

After the city officially shut the market down last Friday, many vendors are saying they have nowhere to go.

What once was a busy and crowded spot in the old Eastland Mall parking lot is quiet and empty.

“Everybody knows his own spot,” said Claudia Garcia. Claudia has been a vendor at the Open-Air Market in East Charlotte for the last seven years.







All that’s left is a skate park and a bus stop. The empty parking lot was the place for 200 vendors that set up shop every Saturday.

“I feel mad because the city doesn’t want to listen to us,” said Claudia.

Last Friday, police closed the market after not renewing their lease last year. Even though they knew they’d have to move eventually, Claudia said, it happened so fast that many small vendors lost money and they have nowhere to go.

“Many places say they don’t want to rent a space for that kind of business,” said Claudia.

The city gave several reasons why the market was closed. The old site is being redeveloped and construction is about to start. They said they don’t have another city owned property for them to set up on. They also said, police found someone selling guns out of their car during on market.

“The 200 vendors, if one is bad, they can say everything is bad,” said Claudia.

The vendors have hired Ismaail Qaiyim, a lawyer for Queen City Community Law Firm, to represent them and work as a liaison between the vendors and the city. Qaiyim said, the city has an obligation to help the 200 small business owners.

“The city has an obligation to promote economic grown and development and also economic sustainability in these areas,” said Qaiyim. “The city is very strategic with where it chooses to invest, who it chooses to partner with. The city has no problem partnering with larger developers to redevelop areas, why should the city have a problem partnering with local vendors that live in East Charlotte?”

City officials told Queen City News on Friday that it’s up to the vendors to find a spot and that they’ve enjoyed working with them the last seven or so years.

“That’s what everyone feels, the city doesn’t care about us,” said Claudia.