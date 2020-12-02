VBGB to temporarily close due to COVID-19 struggles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – VBGB Beer Hall & Garden announced it will temporarily close beginning December 13 due to COVID-19 and limited operating capabilities.

Until the closure, VBGB said it will be open on a limited schedule. The beer garden will be open Wednesday through Saturday for the next two weeks before closing.

“This year continues to astound us, and as a business built on mass gatherings and concerts, we continue to pray and remain hopeful things change early next year,” the business said in a Facebook post.

VGBG plans to “hopefully” reopen on February 1.

The beer hall and garden is not the only business to feel the pressure of rising coronavirus cases and the approaching winter.

Sycamore Brewing in South End Charlotte announced on social media they are ‘pausing taproom operations’ at its Hawkins Street location until further notice, effective Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, we have offered an outdoor-only experience since March, and as the weather has turned colder, this option has become less feasible,” Sycamore Brewing said.

Sycamore Brewing said it hopes to be able to resume taproom operations sometime early in the new year.

