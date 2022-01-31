Charlotte Airport commuter lot attendant is gifted tickets, luggage for her first-ever flight

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A story on Queen City News from November inspired a company to surprise one of its employees. QCN featured Lisa Parks, an eccentric employee at The Parking Spot whose positive attitude during the holiday rush put a smile on customers’ faces.

Every day, Lisa Parks hears stories from customers of places she’s dreamed of visiting: California, Las Vegas, and Hawaii, but one thing always stood in her way.

“I never had the money,” she told Queen City News. “I’ve never flown,” she said. “That’s one of my goals in life is I want to fly.”

Parking attendants: The unsung heroes of the holiday season

The interview caught the attention of her own company.

“We struggle every day to find employees,” said Mary Ruberry, Chief People Officer at The Parking Spot. “She achieves a big goal for us here in Charlotte and that is treating people well every single day with her big giant heart.”

Ruberry flew in from Chicago to give Parks a round trip to anywhere in the United States.

Queen City News was there for the big surprise.

“Lisa, you’re going on a flight to anywhere in the United States you want to go. One round trip and luggage!” Rubbery said.

Parks danced, saying, “I’m going on a trip. I’m going on a trip.”

“We want to get her an airline ticket,” Rubbery said. “We knew if she had never been on an airplane, she’d need luggage.”

“God is good,” Parks said. “That’s all I can say. God is good!”

Parks who has never been outside North or South Carolina is now dreaming of her first vacation… all expenses paid.

“Just registering it all,” she said almost in a state of shock. “Where I want to go. Whoo! Where I want to go like Ric Flair.”

Parks is touched that for a change someone thought of her first.

“Thinking of me,” she said. “I’m always thinking of other people, never putting me first and they thought about me. Making me want to cry!” Lisa said the first thing she’s going to do is put her feet in the sand. Once she decides where she’s going, her company will have more surprises for her; possibly a hotel stay, a spa day, or a dinner gift certificate.