Vaccines a hot topic at international fire chiefs’ Charlotte conference

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The International Association of Fire Chiefs is in Charlotte for their first conference in a year and a half. For the first time, they’re offering fire rescue personnel and their families free vaccinations at the conference.

Earlier in July, at least 10 Albemarle firefighters were fighting COVID. Three had to be hospitalized.

With the CDC’s recent announcement about the severity of the Delta variant and the possibility of having to wear masks indoors again, leaders at IAFC say the vaccine clinic couldn’t come at a better time.

IAFC Medical Director James Augustine says the issue is personal for him.

“One of our family members died of COVID. A 52-year-old paramedic lieutenant with the department that I had worked with for 30 years,” he said. “We serve a community that many times is vulnerable. We serve the most frail people in our communities, and it’s really important to us that we not bring any diseases to them.”

Even seven months after the COVID vaccine became publicly available, Augustine says some first responders who want their shots still haven’t gotten them.

“It is late but boy, everything is time-compressed now. And there are some people who simply haven’t had the opportunity,” he said.

The outbreak within the Albemarle Fire Department demonstrated when first responders get sick, the entire community is at risk and impacted.

“There we have a department that’s been so heavily affected, it’s affected their operations. They had to call in their nearby departments to fill in for them,” said Augustine.

The clinic at the IAFC conference is targeted towards first responders and their families, but anyone in the community can get their shots there. The clinic will reopen at the Charlotte Convention Center on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.