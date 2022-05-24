CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in Harrisburg are cleaning up Tuesday after a tornado ripped through Monday afternoon toppling trees and sending them crashing onto homes.

The tornado damaged ten homes in the Camelot neighborhood of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County.

“I saw the rain going sideways one direction and then it turned and started going the other direction and that’s when I knew we were in trouble,” said Brent Whichel.

Whichel looked out the window and saw a green swirl in the air. It was the wind whipping tree limbs all around.

“All the limbs, you see the green limbs that are like a foot long with all the green on it,” Whichel said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

But he never could have imagined what he found when he stepped outside.

“Our backyard I think it’s the worst I have seen in the area, we have literally I would say they’re 150-year-old trees, they’re humongous, and they have fallen like a domino,” said Whichel.

But that’s not what caught his attention first.

“The biggest tree on the planet came and landed on the bed and the two recliners,” said Whichel.

At his neighbor’s house, a tree crushed a very special spot.

“All the pressure of the house, all the tresses came through,” said Whichel.

It’s where a very special person always sits.

“Bobby lives in a recliner and watches a big humongous TV,” said Whichel of his neighbor.

That tree sliced through Bobby’s room.

“Literally that’s his happy place,” said Whichel.

Whichel thought his neighbor, Bobby Wold, and Bobby’s wife Scottie were in the house.

“We went running over, my son and I did, banging on the door,” said Whichel.

No one answered.

“We were 100% panicked, and we were prepared for the worst. My wife called 911 immediately,” said Whichel.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

And then Whichel saw the couple’s car was gone.

“If we had not gone out to the VA, he would have been flattened,” said Scottie Wold.

Scottie had taken her husband, Bobby Wold, who’s a Vietnam veteran, to the VA hospital.

“My neighbor called and left me a message and said call me A-S-A-P,” said Scottie Wold.

“You imagine all these things when you’re on your way home: how bad is it? What’s it going to look like when we get home?” said Scottie.

There’s a hole in their house.

“I’m grateful, I’m so grateful we were not here,” said Scottie.

Bobby’s room is destroyed, but everything that matters is still intact.

“The best part of everything is God was with us.”