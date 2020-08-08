Utility worker struck and killed by oncoming traffic, CMPD says

A utility worker who was marking underground utilities on a road in southwest Charlotte was struck and killed Saturday morning by oncoming traffic, CMPD says.

Officers responded to calls regarding a car accident involving a pedestrian near 11000 Granite Street around 6 a.m. on Saturday. A man was found lying in the street, struck by a Honda Civic that had pulled over at the scene of the accident. The driver was the one who called 911, the police report indicated.

Thomas Porter Jr., 59, was treated by Medic and pronounced dead on the scene.

Medic, DWI Task Force, and CSI were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Porter Jr. was working for a utility service company, was wearing a yellow reflective shirt, and was marking underground utilities with his back facing approaching traffic. The company vehicle had flashing warning lights, was not in the travel lanes, and was parked in a nearby business driveway, giving no warning for approaching vehicles.

Neither impairment or speeding by the driver, Neptali Zavala, 49, are being considered as factors.

This remains an active investigation.

