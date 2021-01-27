Who lights the lights? Uptown buildings see 200+ requests a year to light the skyline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It has been a little more than a decade since the first skyscraper in Uptown went online with lights. It was what is now called the Duke Energy building. Did you know those lights have nothing to do with Duke Energy?

The history starts with Charlotte’s banking industry.

The Duke Energy Center is one of uptown’s most recognizable buildings, not only for its height, but it’s colorful lights. The idea was part of the original designer’s plan.

“It was his vision really, gosh what if we lit the building as an opportunity to celebrate and support our community in a way we haven’t before,” said Kathleen Jones from Wells Fargo.

The tower opened in 2010 and is owned by Wells Fargo, which leases a portion of the building to Duke Energy as the main tenant.

Wells Fargo operates the lights which are made up of 500 LED fixtures. They are turned on from 5 a.m. to sunrise and sunset to midnight. It costs just $24 a day in electricity.

At the top of every hour, the lights are turned off for a few minutes so migratory birds don’t get confused by the lights. When the lights turn back on, there is a brief light show.

“If the light was pink for Susan G. Komen at the top of every hour you might see red and green or blue and just some different movement just for a few minutes just to add some extra fun,” said Jones.

Of course, it is not just the Duke Energy building lighting up Uptown, around 30 uptown buildings now have the ability to light up.

“I create a spreadsheet. I send it out. I make the request. I send them the colors and I make the request and then it is up to them,” said Moira Quinn from Charlotte Center City Partners.

Quinn helps facilitate scenes where every building in Uptown is lit the same color. She says the process has become easier for building maintenance crews with the invention of LEDs.

“They had lights at the top of their buildings and they had to get these gels and the crew had to go up there and put them up, so changing lights was a big deal for them,” said Quinn.



Organizations can request Uptown be lit in different colors. Charlotte Center City Partners gets around 50 requests per year, while the Duke Energy building can get as many as 200 requests per year.

A computer program that is accessible through a laptop operates the lights at the Duke Energy building. A Wells Fargo employee will sit in the press box of Panthers homes games and animate the lights on the tower whenever there is a touchdown.



To learn more about the Uptown lights, what the different colors mean and how to request a color click here.