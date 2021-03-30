Who are those people wearing orange coats in Uptown? They’re doing a lot of good

Uptown Charlotte is returning to some sense of normalcy as restaurants are booked and some businesses are calling employees back to the office. When people return to Uptown, they may notice a group of about 15 people, wearing bright orange coats, patrolling the Uptown sidewalks.



So who are these people in the orange coats and what are they doing? That’s a question they get a lot.



“Roughly 20 to 25 a day ask. They are really bright jackets so people compliment them,” said Isaiah Turner.

Turner of one of the Charlotte Center City Ambassadors, a program started by Charlotte Center City Partners about 3 years ago. Right now 15 ambassadors walk 8 to 15 miles per day around Uptown.

“Yeah I definitely got tired when I first started, but you get accustomed to it,” said Eleisha Brewster.



The ambassadors are doing much more than getting steps in, they serve as an extra set of eyes and ears for CMPD or visitors with questions about Charlotte.

Think of them as a walking hospitality agent for the city.

“I meet new people, actual boots on the ground. That’s what the driving point for me was to get involved,” said Brewster.

The group of ambassadors is also doing a lot of good.

As Charlotte’s homeless population continues to grow, ambassadors will sometimes spot a homeless person uptown and use a special system that allows them to apply for an ID card. That card can be used to open a bank account.

“We’ve helped quite a few people get their stimulus checks,” said Brewster.

A selfless act, making the Queen City a better place.

“I love this job it helps me engage with the public and be a helping hand,” said Turner.



The Charlotte Center City Ambassadors are on the street 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine. They also have a few ambassadors who walk the streets of South End.