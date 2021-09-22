Uptown Charlotte detention center officer fired and charged with assault

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A female detention center officer for Mecklenburg County has been fired and charged with assaulting an inmate, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Detention Officer Chandler Craig assaulted an inmate last Monday, September 13th, during an incident at the housing unit, which began as a verbal dispute, according to the sheriff’s report.

The incident escalated into a physical altercation, and the surveillance video did not match what was written up by Chandler in her report.

Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden said he personally reviews all use of force reports and that the behavior displayed “will not be tolerated.”