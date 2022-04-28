CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whether you notice it or not, Charlotte’s sidewalks are covered with new and innovative technology.

“I thought it was someone in a costume,” one man said while walking by the robot and laughing.

While it moves at a slow pace, the 5 feet 3 inch tall, 398-pound robot patrols the block around Ally Charlotte Center and parking garage.

“I think it’s really awesome that you can have a security robot roaming around, it makes you just feel secure,” Marva Brown said.

Ally Bank started testing the robot earlier this year, sending it on its first official route a couple of weeks ago. The company leases the technology from Knightscope, based in California.

“Because Ally owns the building, we are responsible for keeping those who work in, visit and park at Ally Corporate Center safe. This security technology will help us to better serve this purpose. It is also a helpful way to augment our security staff, especially in a tight labor market, when it can be harder to staff overnight shifts. This is the only security robot that we are using right now; however, we have plans to use this same security robot at other buildings the company owns in other cities,” an Ally Bank spokesperson said.

With cameras on all sides, not everyone knows what to think or how to act when passing by.

“And it will tell you, ‘Excuse me I need to get back to work,’” Brown said.

While many stare as it passes by, the robot is scoping out the area for potential threats, recording suspicious activity, and reporting crime.

“When I heard about it, I wasn’t sure, I didn’t have any thoughts on it, but now that I am seeing it. I think it’s a good way to be able to patrol more areas and make sure that Ally employees and anyone else who parks there stay safe,” Drew Rynders said.

The technology works 24/7 and is more active at night. When it needs a charge, it will head over to its charging station until it’s ready to go.