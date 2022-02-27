CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ukrainians rallied in Romare Bearden Park to show their love for their country and their disdain for the conflict brought on by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the midst of the Ukrainians were other people not from Ukraine showing their support saying this is something that everybody should be doing at this time.

“It’s very heartwarming for people to pour out support for the people of Ukraine and i think we need to get the voices out. And I need to show my support for the people of Ukraine that they’re not alone in this,” Shahram Mazhari said. He and his family showed up in support of the Ukrainian struggle.

Cloaked in yellow and blue, Ukrainians and their supporters had one mission.

“We need to stand together, we need to call the American politicians, the germans, anybody that you know in the world. This is a travesty against justice. We must all unite and fight for this,” said one man.

“Let us pray for their safety for their success and for the triumph of the Ukrainian nation,” said a priest.

One woman says it’s devastating and horrible to see her friends and family back home navigating through the conflict.

“They’re not sleeping in a nice cozy warm bed, they are all in bunkers, they are in bomb shelters, they’re in cellars, they are unprotected right now and they’re horrified,” said Iuliia Dunaievska. She moved to the United States in 2014.

She’s looking to the united states and other countries to help her country maintain its sovereignty.

“In 1994 in the Budapest memorandum it was told that the U.S. and Great Britain, they’re all going to help us to fight the war in case of a danger and this danger actually happened,” Dunaievska said.

Several people continued to pour into the park to show respect.

Through tears, singing, chanting, and waving blue and yellow flags and signs asking Putin to stop the war.. they say they’ll continue to do everything they can even thousands of miles away.

“A lot of my neighbors, my friends from church they are crying and praying with us, they’re sending messages. it’s so appreciated like I let my relatives in the (inaudible) telling them people from the United States, they’re praying for you, they want to support you and they are very thankful. It is so much for them, now they need it. it’s like even psychological support it’s so much appreciated cause its hard to keep faith,”