CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s pride weekend in the Queen City and thousands of people took over South Tryon Street in Uptown celebrating 20 years of Charlotte pride and 40 years of pride legacy in the Queen City.

“Being here today has embraced a lot of love,” says Shae Shae L’Reese. She’s the reigning Miss Club Rio in Hickory.

But even through the celebrations and love, several people made their way to the Mecklenburg County health department for the monkeypox vaccine.

Charlotte is now a hub for the vaccine in the state.

The health department received an additional 2,000 doses of the vaccine as a part of a pilot program through the federal and state government to offer additional vaccines to states hosting large LGBTQI+ events.

“We do expect that we will see more throughout the day today and especially tomorrow with the parade. We’ve seen about 50 today, we vaccinated people last night at a community event and we have a couple of other events this weekend,” says Angela Lee, assistant health director for Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Lee says the virus is affecting over 70% of Black men and 20% of white men or other races. But anyone can get monkeypox –

“We want to make sure we say that, and we share that message because we do not want to create a stigma around a group of people,” Lee said.

“We’ve had so many people thank us for really being here for the community, very appreciative, I mentioned earlier that we’ve had who have driven an hour and a half to come out and receive the vaccine, they understand the importance,” Lee said.

Christian Sides and Clint Whitten say they’re pleased with the Biden administration’s response to the monkeypox outbreak — and that it’s being offered during the festival.

“I personally know people who have been affected by monkeypox already and seeing what they’ve gone through is not something I want to go through,” Sides said.

“I think access to vaccines is a huge deal that we have to overcome in the queer community, and so the more chances we have to give that vaccine out, the better it’s going to be,” Whitten said. If you would like to get the vaccine, and you meet the eligibility requirements, you can get yours at the Mecklenburg county health department from 12p to 6p on Sunday, August 21.