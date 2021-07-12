Grass may not be greener: Uptown’s Marshall Park faces uncertain future

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sounds of fountain water could be coming to an end at Marshall Park. Liz Haigler is one activist and real estate agent who is not excited about it.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

She says the area is historic and has been used for protests and rallies. “We need to keep at least four acres of it because we need this green space desperately,” Haigler said.

The area was dominated by African American families and businesses in the 1800s who were then forced out due to urban renewal in the 1960s. “What happened here was horrible,” Haigler said.

Right now efforts are underway to decrease the size of Marshall Park from 5.5 acres to about 1.6 acres. It’s part of a 17-acre redevelopment plan to revive the Brooklyn Village Neighborhood. The city, county, and BK Partners have said will bring 1200 new homes, 114 will be affordable, along with offices, shops, hotel rooms, and more. Haigler is demanding local leaders save the park in its entirety and upgrade property the county already owns across the street.

“The aquatic center has a two-acre parking lot. Plus, I think the building itself is about another acre.” Haigler said. “Let the developer build a tower there, including the pools, the aquatic center always wanted another pool or two.”

Don Peebles is with the company behind the project. He says the first phase wouldn’t start until next year with phases two and three starting at least for another five years. “We anticipate next year, in 2022, to start construction on a couple of the buildings. It’s 6 buildings in totality,” Peebles said.

Meantime Haigler says the area could use the upgrades but should include all of its histories. “Don’t take away the whole park because like I said, you can’t get it back once it’s gone,” Haigler said. “We have proven with first ward park and Romare Bearden Park, we need a park of this size in each of the Four Wards.”

Haigler submitted a petition to Mecklenburg County Commissioners two years ago with her idea. It had more than 600 signatures. Right now there’s still no word on if the county is considering using it.