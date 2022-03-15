CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The future of the EpiCentre in Uptown is in limbo.

“It used to be very busy over here,” Charlotte resident Terrell Debrill said.

In the heart of Uptown is now a shell of what used to be a hub for entertainment, dining, and shopping.

Condensed into hundreds of pages of court filings at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse is a story of financial struggles that lead to the foreclosure of the EpiCentre complex.

“You have somebody that owes money and somebody who’s lent the money. A foreclosure is when the individual who owes the money cannot return the money, really basic,” Charlotte real estate attorney Graham Renfro said.

He says when foreclosures like this one happen, both parties involved typically want to prevent the property from going to auction.

“What we want to see, typically with something this size and I guarantee you is happening, is both parties are negotiating behind the scenes to prevent this from going on the open market, they want to find a buyer, they want to find a way to restructure this in order to use the equity, the value of the property, which I mean, we are in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s an incredibly valuable property,” Renfro said.

With size and location of the property in mind, he anticipates multiple parties pulling their money to purchase the current complex.

“What would you like to see here?” Queen City News Chief Business Correspondent Taylor Young asked.

“Some shopping,” Debrill said. “Put some shopping. Put a mall Uptown finally.”