CMPD: 55 rounds fired in 10-second span during Uptown lounge shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – New details were released by police following a weekend shooting that left one man injured outside an Uptown lounge.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating what is believed to be a black Mazda CX5 as well as a white four-door Honda Accord.

Jayvon Lyon, 26, was shot in the parking lot of Babylon Hookah Lounge around 2:30 a.m. near 500 N. College St. The building and several cars were shot into and one witness said it appeared to be a drive-by and heard about 30 gunshots ring out. Lyon is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe at least three vehicles were involved and that this was not a random act. Surveillance video showed a suspect pull up to the lounge, exit the vehicle, fire a gun, and then flee the scene.

CMPD says two individuals were arrested for unrelated charges. CMPD called the act a brazen shooting with disregard for the welfare of those in the surrounding area.

Nearby business owners said it is uncommon for this type of incident to happen in this area, both a business and residential section of Uptown. Not much information has been released so far, including whether or not there is a suspect.