CMPD says no active shooter in Uptown after report prompts Duke Energy lockdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there is no active shooter in Uptown after reports of a ‘potential shooter’ prompted Duke Energy to lockdown its buildings.

Employees at Duke Energy received a message Tuesday afternoon warning of a potential shooter, but CMPD said there have been no confirmed reports of a shooting or an active threat.

“Police are responding but all Duke Energy buildings are on lockdown due to a potential shooter,” the alert said.

CMPD said a security guard called police after a third-party reported that they heard someone say they had a gun near the 500 block of South Church Street. The guard never observed anyone with a gun.

Officers searched the area and did not locate anyone with a gun or find evidence of a shooting. CMPD said it will continue to monitor and check the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

