CMPD says no active shooter in Uptown after report prompts Duke Energy lockdown

Uptown
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there is no active shooter in Uptown after reports of a ‘potential shooter’ prompted Duke Energy to lockdown its buildings.

Employees at Duke Energy received a message Tuesday afternoon warning of a potential shooter, but CMPD said there have been no confirmed reports of a shooting or an active threat.

“Police are responding but all Duke Energy buildings are on lockdown due to a potential shooter,” the alert said.

CMPD said a security guard called police after a third-party reported that they heard someone say they had a gun near the 500 block of South Church Street. The guard never observed anyone with a gun.

Officers searched the area and did not locate anyone with a gun or find evidence of a shooting. CMPD said it will continue to monitor and check the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral