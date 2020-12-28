Charlotte restaurant owner cancels New Year’s plan, offers alternative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For more than 20 years, chef James Bazzelle has owned Mertz Heart and Soul Restaurants.

It’s in Uptown located near hotels and tourist attractions that have scaled back because of the pandemic.

“Those are all resources for us, other than our destination customers,” Bazzelle said. “Our sales are down 40 to almost 50 percent our staff is down about the same amount.”

Like some restaurant owners, Bazelle has had to make adjustments and rely on other services to try and help sales rebound. With state restrictions in place, his annual New Year’s Day buffet event had to be canceled.

“Looking at prior years, online orders were nothing like what they are now, now we’re 50/50 online and dine in,” Bazzelle said. “What we’re doing this year is a lot of New Year’s Day food items will be able as pick-up items, they can pick up on New Year’s Day or News Year’s Eve.”

It’s customers like Melissa Love and her husband Christopher whose support runs long. It was their first time stopping by the restaurant.

“The way that they are having to cope is unique, take out, wearing the mask inside,” Melissa said. “But I’m willing to do that to come to a place like Mertz to get some good food.”

While the New Year may offer some relief, the effects of the pandemic will likely be felt.

“I’m hoping for a strong recovery in 2021,” Bazzelle said. “The good news is they’ve got a vaccine. Hopefully, we can get people back in these office buildings because that’s another part of our business that’s not here and nobody is downtown.”

