1 injured in shooting, crash involving CATS bus in uptown Charlotte: Medic

February 20 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries in a reported shooting and crash involving a CATS bus in uptown Charlotte Friday, Medic confirmed.

The incident happened late Friday night, Feb. 11, on W 4th Street and S Graham Street.

At least one person has been taken to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries. No word on what led up to the shooting and crash involving the CATS bus at this time.

Statement from CATS Ride Transit:

“CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended East and Westbound in the area of Trade & Graham until further notice due to police activity near Charlotte Gateway. Streetcars will continue operating between Sunnyside and CTC on a 20-min headway.”

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

