CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting occurred Friday night in Uptown.

The victims were shot in the 1000 block of West Trade Street, and they drove to the Charlotte Transit Center on East Trade Street afterwards where they were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died on the scene. MEDIC says the injured person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details regarding the shooting, including any suspects or what led up to the shooting are not yet clear. CMPD is investigating.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally stated that the shooting occurred at the Charlotte Transportation Center. CMPD clarified that the shooting did not occur there, but the victims ended up there.