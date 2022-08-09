CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte detention center officer was terminated for illegally providing tobacco and a cellphone to an inmate, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detention Officer Goodwin Stuppard was arrested and terminated on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Stuppard admitted to providing tobacco products and a cellphone to an inmate. State law prohibits tobacco and cellphone use by an inmate.

He had been employed with the department since 2015.

The sheriff released the following statement.