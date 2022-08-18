CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released more information on a fatal accident involving a CATS bus that happened Wednesday morning in the Steele Creek area.

The accident happened at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the 11400 block of South Tryon Street.

According to CMPD, the crash involved a green 2001 Dodge Dakota, driven by Robert Compton, 37, and a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus #2128.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the CATS bus had just dropped off two passengers and was stopped at the bus stop and in the right lane closest to the curb. At the same time, Compton was traveling south in the right lane and failed to stop before colliding into the rear of the CATS bus.

Compton sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt, CMPD said. CFD and Medic responded and assisted Compton, but his injuries were fatal, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment is not suspected of the CATS operator and toxicology results are pending for Compton. Major Crash detectives will determine if speed was a contributing factor for Compton.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.