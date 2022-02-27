CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman who went missing on her way to the airport has returned home, police said Sunday.

53-year-old Chiwon Sadler was last seen Friday afternoon after she left her home en route to Charlotte Douglas Airport to pick up a relative. She never made it to the airport, according to the police report.

Sadler had recently been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and was reportedly suffering from confusion and memory issues.

A now-canceled Silver Alert had been issued by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.