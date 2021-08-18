‘Safe and secure environment.’ CMPD set to return to CMS schools Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Safety and security for the upcoming school year was at the forefront of the discussion on Wednesday during CMPD’s weekly update.

CMPD said officers placed in schools are not only there to provide a safe and secure atmosphere, but to set an example as role models and be mentors.

CMPD says with students set to return to in-person instruction following remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are back to business as usual.

Don’t double park in a school parking lot, don’t pass amber-colored lights on a school bus, and be alert to heavy pedestrian traffic around school zones, were some of the tips officers gave ahead of Monday’s return to the classroom.