Untreated wastewater inadvertently released from UNC Charlotte into Toby Creek

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — UNC Charlotte says over 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was inadvertently released from a collection system near the intersection of Cameron Blvd. and University Road on Thursday.
According to a university spokesperson, the untreated wastewater discharged into Toby Creek and the school took immediate action to stop the discharge and prevent further discharge.
The Division of Water Resources was notified of the incident and is reviewing it.