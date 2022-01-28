Untreated wastewater inadvertently released from UNC Charlotte into Toby Creek

Charlotte

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — UNC Charlotte says over 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was inadvertently released from a collection system near the intersection of Cameron Blvd. and University Road on Thursday.

According to a university spokesperson, the untreated wastewater discharged into Toby Creek and the school took immediate action to stop the discharge and prevent further discharge.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the incident and is reviewing it.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories