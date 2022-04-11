CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Last year, there was a video of an incident where a woman was duct-taped to a seat. The video, which got millions of views, was reportedly of a flight from Dallas to Charlotte. Authorities said at the time that the woman bit a flight attendant.

The incident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, was one of nearly 1,100 that happened in 2021. That’s more than several previous years, combined.

“It’s something that we have experienced for many years,” said Allie Malis with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, who are in support of new Congressional legislation which would ban unruly passengers, possibly permanently, from flying.

The bill, which was announced last week, would ban passengers for a variety of actions that put passenger safety at risk — from terroristic threats to actual physical violence. It was introduced by Democrats. Republicans have previously opposed similar legislation, citing a person’s right to travel freely.

The incident involving the woman on the flight to Charlotte recently made headlines after the Federal Aviation Administration proposed a nearly $82,000 fine for the passenger. She has 30 days to respond.

The bill, which has the support of various major airlines and unions, has been filed, but has not yet been brought up for discussion.