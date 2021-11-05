Vision plan released for the future of Charlotte’s University City neighborhood

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The signs of change are everywhere in University City, and you don’t have to look very far. A traffic cone here, a backhoe there, and while the work continues, there’s a chance there could be more of it.

“It has to change, if for no other reason for the fact that we have light rail, and people demand it,” said Tobe Holmes with University City Partners.

University City Partners, for years, has been part of an effort to make the area more than what it currently is. This week, they released their vision plan for the area, which includes a massive amount of development along North Tryon Street along with some redevelopment of the Boardwalk area, essentially turning it into a town center.

“You’ll see trickles coming out of the pipeline and kind of see things changing over time,” said Holmes. “It takes a long time to build a city, and it’s going to take a long time to build a city and we’re in it for the long game. At the same time, we’ll see things happen every day.”

The vision plan fits, in many ways, with the City of Charlotte 2040 Plan. However, Holmes said to get to the point of the vision plan, it may take longer than that.

For the Boardwalk itself, it would mean future redevelopment, making the area around the Boardwalk’s man-made lake more public, and making it accessible for everyone.

“I think this area has so much potential, and this brings it all to life,” said India Rice, a shop owner at the Boardwalk.

FOX 46 showed her the plans, which she said could mean so much, in a positive way, for an area that needs it.

“I think with the upgrades, it’s going to bring so many people back out,” she said, noting a decline she said she has seen in traffic around the Boardwalk area over the last several years.