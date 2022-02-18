University City Blvd. shut down near UNC Charlotte after natural gas line cut

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large natural gas line was cut Friday afternoon in the area of University City Boulevard near Cameron Boulevard, closing all lanes in the area.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, traffic leading to and from UNC Charlotte is affected at this time and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Delays are expected in the area. Currently, it is unclear how the gas line was cut and if there are any potential dangers to people in the area.