CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigators gave an update on Thursday into the homicide investigation of a Charlotte woman killed at a University City ATM.

New photos were released of a potential suspect who shot and killed 48-year-old Karen Baker in “a completely random act.” Photos were also released of the suspect’s vehicle. CMPD says the person pictured is one of two suspects in the case.











“She was the type of person to make you feel better regardless of who you are…” said Baker’s son Michael McClure during the news conference.

Baker was shot and killed before dawn Wednesday, July 13 around 5:45 a.m. at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM on University City Boulevard in the parking lot of the University Plaza shopping center.

“It’s heinous and it’s disgusting, and it pains me to have to stand up here and talk to people about that, but we want to find justice for this,” said Major Brian Foley with CMPD, “We want to find people that killed this poor woman and certainly hope the justice system will help.”

Watch Thursday’s news conference below:

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

CMPD says there is a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.