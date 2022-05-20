CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — PNC Pavilion was alive Friday night, as Dave Matthews Band fans braved the heat for some of their favorite jams.

“I’m excited,” said Dave Matthews fan Chad Perna, “I’m ready to dance and get crazy.”

Dave Matthews Band brought the heat Friday. Fans began tailgating in tents under the scorching hot sun to enjoy the kickoff of concert season in the Queen City.

“This is my 56th show,” said Fan Brian Kenna. “So yeah, it never gets old. Always a surprise and always a great time to get together with friends.”

“I think the first time I saw him was in 1994,” said Brandon McKillop. “So, I’ve been coming for about 28 years.”

Faithful fans were using fans to beat the heat, eager to jam out to some of their favorite Dave Matthews songs.

“It’s not that bad,” said Allen Crenshaw. “It’s all worth it.”

“Especially after the last two years,” added Kenna. “It’s good to get back in the swing of things. I’m looking forward to it.”