CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While executing an eviction, investigators arrested three people after drugs and guns were found in an apartment on University Executive Park Drive.

According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies knocked on the door of the apartment just before 1 p.m. Thursday and received no response. Using a master key given by apartment management, deputies entered the apartment and were met by Edward Paasi, who said he was leaving. Two additional residents were also in the apartment, Steve Unga and Moses Ahomana.

While conducting a search of the apartment, deputies observed several large-sealed bags of suspected marijuana, several bundles of cash totaling $70,572, sealing bags, a vaccum bag sealer, bags containing marking designed for apparent redistribution, bottles of codeine medication which appeared to be empty but contained residue, a computer, four mobile phones, and two weighing machines.

Deputies also uncovered two pistols, a Ruger 528, a Taurus G3, two rifles, an Anderson 556, and an AK-47.

Paasi, Unga, and Ahomana were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges and transported to Mecklenburg County Detention Center.