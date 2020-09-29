Understanding PCOS in women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition not many women know about.

One in 10 women have PCOS, but according to Dr. Brandi Adams, 50-75 percent are misdiagnosed or don’t know they have it. However, when they do get diagnosed there’s usually a rush of emotions.

“For a lot of women, they feel devasted. They feel that they are abnormal. They feel like they’re broken,” Adams described. “They feel like they’ll never be able to have children.”

The severe form of PCOS involves infertility, accompanied by nearly a dozen symptoms, which start from insulin resistance. Insulin resistance typically starts when glucose can’t enter cells easily and they’re forced to stay in the bloodstream.”

“Insulin resistance essentially means the body is not processing insulin as it should. This can then lead the ovaries to increase the production of testosterone in the body,” Dr. Adams explained.

Too much testosterone causes symptoms like unexplained weight gain, irregular periods, excess hair growth, hair loss and fatigue. Even with all these symptoms, it could be challenging for a physical to diagnose a woman with PCOS, especially if she’s on birth control.

“It’s not until they go off of the birth control that they really see what they’re body is doing. That’s commonly a big factor of when we actually notice that something is wrong.”

There’s no cure for PCOS, but managing the symptoms is important to keep away from diabetes, high cholestrol and high blood pressure.

Tips for managing PCOS include:

Eating healthy, consider ditching carbs and processed sugars Regularly exercising Talking to your physician about possible medication like Metformin or herbal remedies

“It really is important not just to focus on immediate symptoms that a woman is facing, but also on an annual basis make sure we’re addressing all those other risk factors.”

For more information about PCOS, visit http://www.pcos.org/.