Unclaimed $530K+ Cash 5 lottery ticket sold at Charlotte 7-Eleven will expire

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Check your pockets and your dresser drawers.

Time is running out to claim a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket sold right here in Charlotte.

The winning $536,959 prize was sold in May and will expire next Tuesday.

It was sold at the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road.

The five winning numbers for that Cash 5 drawing were: 5-15-16-34-35

“I’ve been telling everybody,” said 7-Eleven Owner Ghassan Alkhalil. “They’ve been looking in their pockets, stuff like that.”

The clock is ticking for a lucky winner somewhere out there, who has no idea they’ve won more than $500,000.

“Hopefully somebody will come,” said Alkhalil. “That’s a lot of money.”

A $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket has turned into more than $500,000.

“That’s the biggest we’ve had here,” Alkhalil said. “$536,000– that’s a shock for us.”

The winning Cash 5 ticket, sold at the 7-Eleven at 9025 Mallard Creek Road in May, matched all five balls in the drawing.

“The first week, I was so hyped up,” said Alkhalil. “I told people to check their tickets.”

But, it’s been several months and time is now running out for someone to claim their prize.

“I checked what I had,” Alkhalil said. “It was a dud.”

“I’ve never bought a lottery ticket from here, unfortunately,” said Thomas Collins, who was pumping gas at the 7-Eleven Monday.

The ticket purchased on May 12 will expire next Tuesday, November 9.

“Sorry for whoever lost it,” said James Shirey, who was also getting gas at the 7-Eleven Monday. “I’ll definitely keep my eyes out for tickets on the ground and whatnot.”

“Hopefully they’ll find it,” Collins added.

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at Lottery Headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. November 9.

“Maybe people will start looking now that they have one week left,” said Alkhalil. “I hope someone claims it.”