CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are already over 1,300 cameras on the UNC Charlotte campus, and $1.5 million in funding will put more in parking areas hit hard by crime. The new cameras will use analytics and be able to track suspicious activity.

Car break-ins, and suspicious people on the UNC Charlotte campus.

One student, who doesn’t want to be identified, said she saw the man in question at her residence hall

“He took a random shirt from the laundry that said ‘Staff’ on it and put it on,” the student added. “It was somebody’s UREC shirt. And he just put it on.”

The man was identified by university police and cited for trespassing, according to a UNC Charlotte spokesperson

“I’ve never once felt unsafe before,” said the student. “But after this incident, I’m not feeling too good about it honestly.”

“I think a lot of it is people not understanding the proactive measures that we’re taking,” said John Bogdan, associate vice chancellor for safety and security at UNC Charlotte. “The steps we’re taking and that is a big part of it.”

Getting that message out has been one of the priorities for Bogdan. He’s also making sure there is a watchful eye on every corner of campus.

It’s not Big Brother watching, just more of a tool in the public safety toolbox

“Put more cameras in the large open spaces between the walking paths,” added Bogdan. “The areas out in the quad, areas where students are night and day.”

New camera technology will add to over 1,300 cameras already on campus. And once the new state-of-the-art system is installed, they will be able to track a person in question.

“The system has the ability to tag them, sort of what you would in Facebook or something, and then we can identify them everywhere else in the system,” said Bogdan.