Ukrainians living in the Carolinas watch home country tensions with Russia with bated breath

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the tensions mount along the Ukrainian-Russian border, the nearly 10,000 Ukrainians living in the Carolinas are keeping a close eye on their mother country.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden warned that Russian troops remained in a threatening position and that “an invasion remains distinctly possible.”

More than 5,000 miles away, Oleh Wolowyna with the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina is watching and waiting.

“(Russia) will always attack when they see the right moment. They will pretend to negotiate. They will sign treaties. But that means nothing,” said Wolowyna.

Biden said the United States hasn’t verified the Russian claims that it had pulled its troops back from the Ukrainian Border. The president promised to “give diplomacy every chance” to prevent a Russian invasion.

However, he also threatened economic sanctions.

“We will put intense pressure on their largest and most significant financial institutions and key industries. These measures are ready to go as soon as and if Russia moves,” President Biden said.

Nearly five thousand American soldiers have been shipped overseas to Poland. Many of them are paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne out of Fort Bragg.

The President says he has no intention of sending American troops to fight in Ukraine, which is not a member of the NATO alliance.

“These threats sound impressive, but I’m not sure, if push comes to shove, to what extent they’ll be executed,” said Wolowyna. “If you are attacked by a bully. The best defense is to punch them in the nose right there. But if you start to negotiate you have a losing battle.”

President Biden also warned Americans that an invasion, and the subsequent economic sanctions against Russia, would be painful to Americans. For instance, oil prices could rise as a result.

Wolowyna worries about Putin’s long-term goals.

“I hope that this serves a lesson that people, our politicians, don’t forget the fact that this problem is not going away,” said Wolowyna. “It’s going to be there and grow to be a more serious problem.”