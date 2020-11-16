U.S. National Whitewater Center opens ice skating rink and ‘Lights’ trail

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the second year in a row, the U.S. National Whitewater Center opened its ice skating rink and “Lights” trail for the holiday season.

According to organizers, folks can skate on the ice trail or free skate on 17,000 sq. ft of ice. Located in the Upper Pond of the Whitewater Center, organizers say the skating environment features three distinct programming areas and an on-ice Airstream serving hot and cold beverages.

Ice skating at the Whitewater Center is available with an All Access Pass or Single Activity Pass.

Check the Activity Schedule on the day of your visit for ice skating hours.

Skating will be available through mid-February.

Ice Skating requires a Single Activity Pass ($20) or All Access Pass ($59 Day Pass; $219 Annual Pass).

Skate rentals are included in pass purchases.

Socks are required.

Ice Skating capacity has been limited pursuant to guidance regarding outdoor ice skating in NC Executive Order #169.

‘Lights’ at the U.S. National Whitewater Center is an illuminated walking trail that leads viewers through a series of immersive light installations featuring webs, vines, crystals, and other natural features integrated into the forest.

The experience offers a range of approachable, multi-sensory works created by artist Meredith Connelly that are site-specific to the Whitewater Center.

Availability: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. daily from Mid-November through February

Price: Free and open to all ages

Weather: Lights is a rain or shine program. In the event of severe weather, the Whitewater Center reserves the right to close the experience.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM