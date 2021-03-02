U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray bids farewell to the Queen City’s federal court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Before U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray resigned from his three-year appointment as US Attorney of the Western District of North Carolina, he sat down with FOX 46.

We first asked him to tell us about his most significant prosecutions. He began by mentioning the eighty Bloods gang members, including the “Godfather of the Bloods,” and went on to discuss “one of the largest public corruption cases really in the country in US v Greg Lindberg. We placed him in custody for a long time for trying to bribe the Insurance Commissioner.”

In reviewing Murray’s dockets there were extensive child pornography convictions.

“We did increase the prosecution of child pornography significantly. I think it’s a combination of things. First of all, we have talented agents that focus primarily on finding child exploiters in the dark web and every place else they hide. I kind of made a special division and we placed several people who would focus on those prosecutions and the fact is I think there are a lot more defendants out there that are trying to exploit children.”

Murray surmised the reason for the increase in defendants was the pandemic and more children on their devices and on social media.

Murray elaborated on some controversial comments he made about sanctuary policies of local sheriffs.

“Many sheriffs that are allowing somebody to leave their jail when they understand that ICE has a hold on them and ICE wants them because they have committed some crime, that is a danger to the community. That they are allowing somebody out that they know is a known criminal when a federal authority simply wants to come to their jail and transfer custody. It’s also endangering the life of law enforcement, namely ICE, because then they have to go find them on the streets or in a house or in a car and that’s a danger to everybody involved. It’s not a sterile environment like a jail where a transfer can be made.”

Murray appeared ready to leave, yet sad to go.

“I’ve thoroughly loved this job. I love being a public servant. There are incredibly talented and dedicated people in this office that protect this community every day. I’m going to hate to leave it but it’s part of the political process.”

As for where Murray is headed next, he told us, “I’m waiting to see what God has in store for me for the next chapter of my life. I’m sure it’ll be something new and exciting and different.”