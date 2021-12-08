Two teens charged with murder, armed robbery in 2020 N Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pair of 19-year-olds have been charged after new evidence was obtained by detectives relating to a 2020 homicide in north Charlotte, CMPD said Wednesday.

Nearly one year ago, officers responded to calls regarding an incident on Valcourt Road in north Charlotte, just inside the 485 loop. 31-year-old Daniel Vergara was found lying on a roadway suffering from trauma. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the trauma suffered was from an altercation, however, detectives had trouble identifying any suspects for almost a year, according to the police report.

New evidence discovered led to CMPD identifying two 19-year-olds, Trinity Thompson and Zavia Jeter and they were both taken into custody on Wednesday.

Both suspects were interviewed and subsequently charged with murder, and armed robbery.

This remains an active investigation.