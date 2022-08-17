CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March.

Officers responded to calls regarding a backpack filled with fentanyl back in August of 2020. Marijuana, ammunition, and fentanyl were found in the bag, officers said. Surveillance video showed Robinson with the bag at the rental property and a traffic stop was conducted. A loaded gun and $10,000 in cash were found inside Robinson’s vehicle and rental property after a search warrant was executed and he was arrested.

Robinson was arrested again at an apartment in Asheville after an executed warrant revealed more guns, drugs, and cash, the attorney’s office said.

The second case involved 32-year-old Charlotte resident Lynnard Fleming, who will serve eight years in prison.

Officers located a stolen vehicle in April of 2020 and observed Fleming fleeing the scene, but was caught, officers said. Fentanyl, heroin, 20 rounds of ammunition, a stolen gun, and a loaded assault rifle were found in the vehicle.