CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another last weekend in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The fatal shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the 4000 block of Glenwood Drive.

CMPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported by Medic to Atrium Main Hospital.

Jayeshbhai Ravajibhai Patel was pronounced deceased at the hospital. His family was notified of his murder. The second man who had been shot suffered life-threatening injuries. The second victim’s name is being withheld at this time, police said.

CMPD said Devion De’Maquay Brown, 20, and Tasjah Williams, 22, have been identified as the two suspects in this case. Both were apprehended in Leland and transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center.

CMPD and the District Attorney’s Office are coordinating their extradition back to Charlotte.

Brown has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Williams has been charged with felony aid and abetting murder, felony accessory after the fact, assault, larceny, and injury to personal property.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.