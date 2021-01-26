Tuesday marks last day to apply for Charlotte City Council at large position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday is the last day for qualified Charlotte residents to apply to serve out the remainder of the term for the vacant At-large Charlotte City Council seat.

The seat opened on January 11, when long time council member James Mitchell, a Democrat, resigned his seat citing a conflict of interest between work on the council and his business.

James Mitchell had been a part of Charlotte City Council in some way, shape or form for more than 20 years and was the longest-serving member of the council.

Per North Carolina law, council vacancies can be filled through an appointment process. In Charlotte’s case, the person appointment must be a member of the same political party as the former member being replaced. That means Mitchell’s replacement must be a registered Democrat.

The appointed member will serve out the remainder of the current term ending December 6. Those wishing to apply can submit an online application form here by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.