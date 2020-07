Charlotte police say they have made an arrest in a murder that occurred in Charlotte last month.

Hubert Wilkinson, 29, was taken into custody on Friday after being identified by detectives as the suspect in the murder of Lawrence Crank, 44.

Crank was fatally shot near 2700 Tuckaseegee Road on June 29. He was one of two people who were shot.

