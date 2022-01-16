‘Trying to get to Antarctica.’ Stories from stranded Charlotte Airport flyers

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than ten thousand passengers didn’t make their American Airlines flights out of Charlotte-Douglas Airport Sunday after the carrier canceled all departures because of the winter storm.

The airline began canceling flights ahead of the storm on Saturday afternoon. A handful of flights were able to land at the airport Sunday evening, the first arrivals since the operation was shut down Saturday.

Some Delta flights were able to depart to Minneapolis & Salt Lake City. Those planes and snowplows were the only traffic on the airport tarmac all day. Passengers inside the terminal eagerly awaited any news of flights arriving and departing again. One woman was surprised to see snow so soon in her trip south.

“I am trying to get to Antarctica — but it looks like Antarctica came to Charlotte.”

Carol is supposed to board a flight headed for Miami on Monday morning, to meet up with her tour group. She’s hoping the weather will cooperate.

“I’m hoping that I’ll get there — tomorrow I’ll fly to Miami, and then overnight to Buenos Aires and then join my group.”

Some travelers from northern states said they underestimated the storm and the response by city and airport workers.

“I was like, why’s this a big deal — they’re only getting three to five inches.”

Looking ahead to Monday, clear skies and less precipitation are needed to keep aircraft landing and taking off at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.